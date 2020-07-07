J.L. LUCAS
DECEMBER 13, 1928 - JUNE 30, 2020
STANTONSBURG
Junius Lee "Pug" Lucas, 91, of Stantonsburg, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A service was held Monday at the Eureka Cemetery.
Pug served in the Army for two years and worked for Export Leaf Tobacco Company for 28 years. He was a member of Stantonsburg United Methodist Church and had served as Master in the Joseph A. Warren Masonic Lodge 92, AF & AM, Stantonsburg.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Darden Lucas; daughters, Gloria Terry (Tom) of Washington Court House, OH, Drucilla Lamm (Robert) of Wilson, June Downing of Stantonsburg and Leticia Dilena of Miami Beach, FL; grandchildren, Dara Jo Bowen, Gail Currington, Rachel Lamm, Lucas and Lee Dilena; great-grandchildren, Cully Gingras, Clark Cannon and Willow Currington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr., N, Wilson, 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
.