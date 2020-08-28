Justin William Fenske



March 20, 1987- August 17, 2020



Manchester, New Hampshire



Justin William Fenske, 33, passed into eternity in his sleep, on August 17, 2020, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Justin came into our hearts "Just In" time in 1987 and made our family complete. He was the answer of much prayer and belief in the purpose and plan of Our Lord, God through His Son, Jesus Christ. The stories of Justin's life are endless.



He worked as a quality inspector in non-destructive testing (NDT), thanks to the training that his Uncle Mark bestowed upon him. He loved cars, cooking, conversation, dogs and spending time with his friends. Growing up in Weirton, West Virginia around family was a blessing. There are countless memories of Grandma, Grandad, Nana, PapPap, Grandma 3 (Ruthanne Valiga), cousins, aunts, uncles and neighbors from Pleasant Valley. Moving to North Carolina in 1996, Justin attended Apex Baptist Church with his family. The church family was instrumental in the life of Justin and his Sister Heather. The memories at Apex Baptist are bountiful and ones that will live on in eternity. We are ever grateful for the love and direction that was poured into Justin's life by Pastor Chuck Thompson, youth pastor at the time. It was said that Justin had Pastor Chuck on speed dial and those who knew Justin, knew that was funny but true. He loved adventure to say the least. Justin graduated in the second graduating class of Cary Christian School in 2006 and was blessed by his teachers with much guidance and dedication. He moved to Dover, New Hampshire in 2010 and resided in New Hampshire for most of his career.



Justin was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Vivian and Thaddeus (Teege) Cwiczynski and Elizabeth (Betty) and John (Jack) Fenske and his Uncle Bob Gracie.



Justin is survived by his birth Mother who loved and prayed for him all of his life, his Mother and Father, Nikki and Randy Fenske, Sister and Brother-in-law Heather and Christopher Neese, nephews Hamilton, Thaddeus, McLain and, niece Vivian, all of North Carolina.



Surviving as extended family are Great Aunt Theda Herman, Great Aunt Nook (Thelma) and Great Uncle Boyd Culley, Aunt Maine (Charmaine) Lamone, Aunt Rhonda Gracie, Uncle Mark and Aunt Tyna, Uncle Chip and Aunt Kay, Uncle Brian and Aunt Kathleen Fenske. Loving cousins are Jesse Lamone, Evan and Andrea Lamone, Chad and Tabitha Gracie, Cara and Ben Craver, Jill and Kevin Robinson, Sean, Dylan, Grant, Maura, Nick, Erin and Matthew Fenske, and several second cousins.



Justin's favorite memory verse as a child was Romans 8:38-39



"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord."



We trust God and praise Him alone for the Blessing He bestowed upon us through our son, Justin.



With heartache of all that could have been we rely on our Lord, Jesus Christ for getting us through the coming days. Thank you to all who have poured love into our son.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store