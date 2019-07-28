|
Justin Michael Chmelewski
August 15, 1991 - July 22, 2019
Raleigh
Justin Michael Chmelewski has found peace in the arms of God, on July 22, 2019. Justin was born August 15, 1991 to Beth Melcher and Walt Chmelewski. He attended Broughton High and graduated from Oakley High School in Utah, where he found joy in snowboarding. He attended UNCW, and graduated in 2015 from NC State with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. He described himself as "striving and having a need to be the best at what I do, or at least do the best that I am capable of." He aspired to return to school for managerial training, and to achieve a leadership position.
Justin was a natural athlete, a gifted soccer and tennis player, who loved movies, as well as all music, from hip hop to Cat Stevens. He recently glowed with pride, describing the hard work in the hot sun that he put in at Heaven and Earth Landscaping, where he easily made friends amongst diverse co-workers.
Justin struggled for many years with depression, anxiety, and addiction. Though we who are here are deeply saddened, our hearts are filled with faith, hope, and love that Justin is no longer struggling with these hardships. While we may be struggling now, we know and believe our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend is resting in God's loving kingdom.
Justin will be welcomed into God's kingdom, by his grandfather, Orv Melcher; his grandfather and grandmother, Brad and Sophie Chmelewski; his aunt, Anne Marie Chmelewski Griffith; and his nephew Anthony Sauro. He is survived by his parents, his brother Matthew whom he loved so dearly, grandmother, Eleanor Melcher, as well as uncles, aunts, cousins, and nieces: Diane and Al Gluc, Kara, Mitchell, and Gabriella of Saugerties, NY; Dr. Leeanne Park and Kris, of Palo Alto, CA; Mark Melcher, of Cleveland, OH; Michele Cott, Lindsey and Sammy, of Charleston, SC; and Michelle and Thom Melcher, and Hailey and Dylan, of Haddonfield, NJ.
Justin and his family want him to be remembered for the humble, gentle and caring person he was, for his dry sense of humor and the laughter he could bring, and for the belief that love and balance in life were so important to live and strive for.
We would especially like to thank all those who guided, friended, mentored, and helped Justin in this life journey, including Sally, Ann, Mark, Connor, Jacob, and so many others. And for the professionals, as well, that selflessly helped in clinic and treatment and hospital settings. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial gifts in his memory be made to Hope House Recovery Center 10 Henry Street, Wilmington NC 28405, or to the Wilmington Treatment Center 2520 Troy Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401.
A memorial service for Justin will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7000 Creedmoor Road, in Raleigh, on Saturday, August 3rd, at 10:00.
