Justin Page
November 6, 1998 - November 2, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Justin Troy Page, 20, passed away on Saturday after bravely battling type 1 diabetes. A native of Wake County, Justin is the son of William and Cathy Page of Fuquay-Varina. Justin was a loving and protective big brother. He was a loving, caring son with a quick wit, a sarcastic kid with a mischievous grin that you couldn't stay mad at. He decided not to be angry with his condition. Instead, he was a full time student at Wake Technical Community College studying Biopharmaceutical Technology. In addition to being a full time student, he was a full time employee of Seqirus in Holly Springs. In his short 20 years with us, he touched so many lives and cared for so many people. A celebration of Justin's life will be held on Friday, November 8th, at 1:00 PM at Kennebec Baptist Church, Angier. In addition to his parents, Justin is survived by brothers, Elijah Hunter Page and Dylan Martin Page of the home; his grandparents, Bobby and Kathy Page of Fayetteville, Nancy Revell of Ormond Beach, FL; aunts and uncles, Ben Page and wife, Maria of Killeen, TX, Wesley Page and wife, Diana of Southern Pines, Tracie Nott and husband, Will of Dumfries, VA, Christopher Revell and wife, Laura of Ormond Beach, FL, and numerous cousins. Justin was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Revell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 6, 2019