J. W. Boney
March 6, 1928 - August 9, 2019
Raleigh
J. W. Boney passed away with faith and courage, August 9, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Raleigh, and graduated from Hugh Morson High School where he played trumpet in the school band. J.W. attended Louisburg and Wake Forest Colleges.
J.W. was in the Korean War where he was Chief Morning Report Clerk with the Personnel Department in HQ and HQ at Misawa Air Force Base in Japan. While there, he enjoyed playing trumpet in the Base Orchestra. He also enjoyed his hobby of Antique and Classic Cars. Through the years he was employed by Blue Line Chemical Company as a Drug Rep., Greyhound Corporation, and Real Estate Broker in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
J.W. was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents J.J. and Mary Lou Boney. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Carol H. Boney; his children and their spouses, son John Boney (Heather), daughter Cynthia Reddish (Ernie), and granddaughters, Morgan Cobbler (Nathan) and Mary Ehrenberger. J.W.'s family is grateful for his legacy of Christian love, responsibility, strength, kindness and sweet gentle manner.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019 beginning at 1:00-2:00 pm with the Service to follow at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road. Burial will follow the Service at Historic Oakwood Mausoleum, 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh. Flowers are appreciated or in lieu donations to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 11, 2019