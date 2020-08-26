Karen Corns Rabb
July 28, 1948 - August 22, 2020
Raleigh
Karen Corns Rabb, 72, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Karen was born in High Point, NC on July 28, 1948, daughter of the late James Sanford and Nellie Wright Corns. She graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Speech Therapy. She was a loving wife, mother, and "Danny" (grandmother) and a longtime member of Bay Leaf Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Banister Rabb.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amy Howell and husband Chris of Raleigh; grandchildren, Shelby and Beckham; her son, Alex Rabb and wife Kym Gowdy of Delaware, OH; grandson, Aiden; her son, Mitch Rabb and wife Tiffany of Knoxville, TN; her brother, Jerry Corns of High Point, NC; nephew, James; and niece, Kristian.
Visitation for Karen's family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mitchell Funeral Home at 7209 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh, NC from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 AM that will also be live-streamed via the Mitchell Funeral Home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mitchellfuneralraleigh
) Interment will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park immediately following the memorial service.
Memorials in Karen's memory may be directed to: Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (www.transitionslifecare.org/donate
)
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com