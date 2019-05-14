Karen Fullam



December 14, 1958 - May 12, 2019



Raleigh



Karen Fullam of Raleigh passed away Sunday, May 12th surrounded by loved ones after a 3 year battle of leukemia.



Born in the Bronx and raised on Long Island, she moved to Raleigh about 10 years ago to work as an interpreter for the deaf and to continue her passion for catering. Karen loved meeting new people which led her to the local quilting club and she always shared her passion for crafts with others. She also enjoyed swimming, cooking and was an avid gardener.



Her brave spirit, creativity and enduring humor will forever be remembered by her family and the forever friends she made in her second home. She will be dearly missed.



She is survived by her daughters, Rachelle Fullam and Jaclyn Fullam; parents Edward Strachar and Violet Cafaro; sister Rachelle Behm; and step-mother Bonnie Gonzales.



Donations in memoriam can be made to The . For information about the service please email: [email protected] Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019