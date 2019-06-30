Services Calling hours 10:00 AM St. John's Espiscopal Church 134 N Broad St. View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. John's Espiscopal Church 134 N Broad St. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Karen Kirchof Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen George Kirchof

1953 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Karen George Kirchof



March 9, 1953 - June 20, 2019



Hillsborough



Karen was born and raised a tomboy in Lancaster, Ohio where she attended St. Johns Episcopal church during her formative years. She naturally enjoyed the outdoors, playing sports, and being a part of many teams (all were constants for her as an adult too).



She graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1975 with a bachelors degree in Physical Education (PE) and started her career as a PE and health sciences teacher and was later promoted to Women's Athletic Director in Lancaster public schools. Karen continued her formal education after moving to North Carolina earning a masters of arts in Education from Western Carolina University in 1983.



Post graduation, Karen began her career center profession at Wake Tech Community College and in 1991 moved on to Duke University School of Forestry and Environmental Studies (now Nicholas School of the Environment; NSOE). During the next 28 years, Karen used her exemplary teaching and coaching skills guiding 3000+ graduate students and alumni into environmental careers. Karen was respected as a wise, "straight-shooter" who students and alums often sought guidance from before making career and sometimes life changes. Her importance in their lives was demonstrated through them sharing promotional announcements, wedding invitations, and bringing children, parents and other loved ones to campus to meet Coach "k" (as she was affectionally called).



Karen's care for the NSOE and Duke community was wide and deep. She was the "go to" person for staff, faculty, housekeepers, anyone on campus seeking something new or novel, a strategic decision-maker, or a sympathetic ear. In a nod to her love of basketball, Karen was the school's "sixth man" as you could always count on her for an assist and to cheer you on. It is no exageration to note, her impact was worldwide. Karen's life was filled with a boldness and passion for many things, and her main passion was helping others succeed and "find their way" in an increasingly complicated world.



Karen loved sports and was a Duke Blue Devil basketball season ticket holder for 28 years and fan of the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Cubs. Karen enjoyed shooting shotguns (she was really good), golf (not so good, couldn't putt), hanging out with her nieces and nephews, volunteering at the Duke Cancer Center with Pet Therapy, fishing at Portsmouth Island, Ocracoke or with the Twisted Sisters on the Outer Banks. Karen had a profound love of dogs, first Chi-Chi and Piasano. A day spent in the field hunting over Chief or Tsar or walking the woods was as good as it gets. It was clear - Karen was in her element when outdoors.



Karen was truly an extraordinary person, a megaton of TNT in a very small package. Several people have remarked "she was the best person I have ever known", not a mean bone in her body; a real mentor, coach and a true leader, always by example. Coach "k" knew that any real team had to be greater than the sum of its parts



and she instinctively knew how to build one, by coaching and mentoring each individual to be the best they could be while never losing focus of the team goals. Many were fortunate to be on her team, and have her be part of their team.



Karen's love were her family, friends and her dogs, of course. Karen is survived by her love of 46 years Randy Kirchof, her mother Nancy Frick of Lancaster, OH and preceded in death by her father Herbert George Jr. Karen loved and was loved in return by her brothers, Steve and Kevin George, and their families of Columbus, OH and Nags Head, NC. The Kirchof's of Houston, TX, Wilton, CT and Orlando, FL loved her deeply and will miss her for all time. Thanks to the Frick families in Ohio for their love and support.



Special thanks goes out to the team at Hock Family Pavilion including Lucy, Patricia, Monique, Darlene and Dr. Shelly. You guys are the BEST, top of the top. Contributions / Memorials to Hock Family Pavilion / Karen Kirchof / 4023 N Roxboro Road Durham NC 27704



Lose the grind to focus on family, friends, loved ones and the big picture. Appreciate the simple things in life, they will never fail you. Listen.



We love you Ms. Karen. Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries