Karen Keith Stewart
October 9, 1961 - March 7, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Karen Keith Stewart, 57, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 7th. A native of Wake County, she is the daughter of Shirley Dean Keith and the late Thomas S. Keith.
In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by her loving husband, William David "Dave" Stewart; daughter, Jessica Taylor Stewart; son, Thomas Stewart; sisters, Diane Mauldin (Wayne) and Kathy Swan (Tommy); nieces, Mallory Goodnight (Chad) and Ally Swan; nephews, Alan Swan and Austin Swan; great-nephews, Graysen and Ethan Goodnight.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2019