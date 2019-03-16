Home

October 9, 1961 - March 7, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Karen Keith Stewart, 57, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 7th. A native of Wake County, she is the daughter of Shirley Dean Keith and the late Thomas S. Keith.

In addition to her mother, Karen is survived by her loving husband, William David "Dave" Stewart; daughter, Jessica Taylor Stewart; son, Thomas Stewart; sisters, Diane Mauldin (Wayne) and Kathy Swan (Tommy); nieces, Mallory Goodnight (Chad) and Ally Swan; nephews, Alan Swan and Austin Swan; great-nephews, Graysen and Ethan Goodnight.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2019
