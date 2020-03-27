|
Karen Lynn Holliman
Durham
On March 17, 2020, Karen Lynn Holliman of Durham, NC, 59, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on January 17, 1961 in Memphis, TN to Estelle Riley and William Bruce Holliman, and was the middle of three children.
After graduating from Idaho State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, Karen moved to Los Angeles and worked in banking. In 1991, Karen went abroad for a planned 3-month executive exchange in treasury, which resulted in her spending 2 years in Halifax, England, and another 2 years working with JP Morgan in Brussels, Belgium. After leaving Europe, Karen resided permanently in Durham, NC, to be near her mother, her sister and her family, and eventually her brother. She worked at Duke University for a number of years and then started a consulting services company with several Duke Health faculty, Faculty Connection.
Karen was always a doer and rarely sat idle. She was an avid reader and adventurous traveler. As a talented cook and baker, Karen attended classes at the famous Culinary Institute of America in New York, which she described as being like Hogwarts, and enjoyed baking her carrot cakes for a local Durham bakery. She even baked a cake for Emeril Lagasse when he visited Cary, complete with 'bamming' sugar and edible flowers. Karen enjoyed her days spent with her 3 dogs that adored her. Their walks in the neighborhood and surrounding woods forged friendships that eventually led to Karen forming a book club of amazing and supportive friends. The measure of her as a friend is shown by her lifelong friendships with so many. Two of these friends, Carol Dole, Debbie Wise and her sister stayed by her side around the clock providing love and care until she passed.
Karen is the wonderful and loving younger sister to Rhonda Larsen (husband Robert Harrington), and older sister to David Holliman. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Kaylan and Scott Sharp, and their 3 children, Sawyer, Sloane and Spencer Sharp: Kiera and Brian Davis, Mackenzie Larsen, Erin Harrington, her nephew Jordan Holliman and her father's wife, Joanne Stevens.
Karen is preceded in death by her father William Bruce Holliman, her mother Estelle Grady Smith, and her stepfather Robert Carlson Smith.
She was so adventurous, had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Her smile was contagious and her heart, big and warm. The world will be a lesser place without her love and compassion for so many. And, her passing on St. Patrick's Day will take on a special memory for this Irish family.
A memorial is tentatively planned for May 29, 2020 at Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC 27707 but may need to be postponed due to the current situation we are being faced with across the country.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 27, 2020