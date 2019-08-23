|
Karen Sue Pappas
February 20, 1947 - August 19, 2019
Durham
On Monday August 19, 2019, Karen Sue Pappas, loving wife, passed away at age 72.
Karen Sue Pappas was born on February 20, 1947 in Farmington, Missouri to Viola and Lindell McDaniel. She married Art Pappas on May 5, 1982. She helped to raise two children, Kim and Adam, and three grandchildren, Jackson, Bryson, and Emerson. Karen and Art became residents of Durham, NC in 1989 and have lived in Hong Kong, Brazil, Singapore and London.
Karen had a passion for bestowing her love on family and friends alike. She cherished sending letters, thoughtful cards and remembrances to countless individuals. She traveled around the world with husband Art, and was a guiding hand in all their activities and positive life experiences. Kim and Adam learned much about love, a nurturing value-based life, and the importance of family from Karen's perspectives on life. Her loving sister and brother Connie and Gerald were inspirational role models for Karen, and her nieces fueled Karen's love of children.
Karen never gave into her battle with cancer. She was a fighter and a warrior. Yet even as a rare and aggressive cancer took its toll, she maintained a stoic grace and dignity that was a powerful teacher to all in her presence. Even with the aggressiveness of her disease Karen always had a gracious radiant smile and a kind word for all who attended to her. With her smile and big heart, she had a knack of winning people over and making their day.
Karen is survived by her husband Art, stepdaughter Kim Tupper (Don) of Durham, NC, stepson Adam Pappas (Jessica) of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and grandchildren, Jackson, Bryson, and Emerson of Durham, NC; her sister, Connie (Harold) Simms and stepsister, June (Dave) Lamb; brother, Gerald (Mamie) McDaniel and stepbrother, Darrell (Jeanie) Griffin; her brother-in-law Ernest (Lenore) Pappas and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation followed by a funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at the Hall-Wynne Chapel at 1113 W. Main Street in Durham at 1 pm. Karen will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Karen's memory in support of cancer research. For further information, you may contact Art Pappas, PO Box 110287, Durham, NC 27709.
The Pappas family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019