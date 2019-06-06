Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan Funeral Service
162 L A Keiser Dr
Columbia, NC 27925
(252) 796-5159
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryan Funeral Service
162 L A Keiser Dr
Columbia, NC 27925
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Bryan Funeral Service
162 L A Keiser Dr
Columbia, NC 27925
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Pledger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen S. Pledger


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen S. Pledger Obituary
Karen S. Pledger

July 14, 1952 - June 2, 2019

Columbia

Karen Satterfield Pledger, 66, of 120 Levels Road, Columbia, died unexpectedly, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Lexington, N. C. on July 14, 1952 and was predeceased by her parents Robert Polk and Mary McCoy Satterfield. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Lloyd W. (Bucky) Pledger, Jr. as well as one sister Margaret S. Roberts of Raleigh, NC.

She was a 1970 graduate of Lexington Senior High and was a 1974 graduate of High Point University majoring in Elementary Education. She taught in the Lee County, Florida school system for 4 years and an additional 30 years at Tyrrell County Elementary School prior to her retirement. Her teaching career included kindergarten through 3rd grades.

She loved teaching children and was a strong animal rights advocate. Karen was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in the Columbia Chapel of Bryan Funeral Service 162 L.A. Keiser Drive, Columbia, NC 27925. The Reverend Joe Cooper will officiate.

Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends at the St. Andrews Episcopal Parrish Hall, 106 North Road Street, Columbia, NC.

Memorials may be made to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Columbia, NC or the American Children's Home in Lexington, NC.

Online sympathy expressions may be directed to bryanfs.com

Arrangements are being handled with Bryan Funeral Service, Columbia.
Published in The News & Observer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now