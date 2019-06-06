Karen S. Pledger



July 14, 1952 - June 2, 2019



Columbia



Karen Satterfield Pledger, 66, of 120 Levels Road, Columbia, died unexpectedly, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her residence.



She was born in Lexington, N. C. on July 14, 1952 and was predeceased by her parents Robert Polk and Mary McCoy Satterfield. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Lloyd W. (Bucky) Pledger, Jr. as well as one sister Margaret S. Roberts of Raleigh, NC.



She was a 1970 graduate of Lexington Senior High and was a 1974 graduate of High Point University majoring in Elementary Education. She taught in the Lee County, Florida school system for 4 years and an additional 30 years at Tyrrell County Elementary School prior to her retirement. Her teaching career included kindergarten through 3rd grades.



She loved teaching children and was a strong animal rights advocate. Karen was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.



A memorial service will be held, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in the Columbia Chapel of Bryan Funeral Service 162 L.A. Keiser Drive, Columbia, NC 27925. The Reverend Joe Cooper will officiate.



Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends at the St. Andrews Episcopal Parrish Hall, 106 North Road Street, Columbia, NC.



Memorials may be made to the St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Columbia, NC or the American Children's Home in Lexington, NC.



Arrangements are being handled with Bryan Funeral Service, Columbia. Published in The News & Observer on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary