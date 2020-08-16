Karl Kendrick



September 10, 1922 - August 11, 2020



New Bern



Karl Kenneth Kendrick



September 10, 1922-August 11, 2020



A Southern gentleman and a member of the Greatest Generation, Karl Kenneth Kendrick, 97, of New Bern, NC, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Raleigh with his daughters by his side. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia on September 10, 1922 to Rosella and Jack Kendrick. After graduating George Washington High School, he proudly joined the Marine Corps. Subsequently, while living and working in Asheville, NC, he met and married Elizabeth Courtney. In 1950, he moved his family to New Bern and began his career at MCAS Cherry Point. He retired in 1985 as the base Fiscal Director.



Living in New Bern for over 70 years, Karl devoted his life to Centenary United Methodist Church. He proudly taught both the Sara Kee and Men's Asbury Sunday School Classes for over 50 years. In addition, he served on the Staff Parish, Trustee, and Memorials Committees as well as the Church Council and the United Methodist Men. He was a Lay Leader and served in the Annual Methodist Conference. He helped found the Living Nativity Scene at Centenary, and also served on the Board for the United Methodist Retirement Homes. In addition to family, Cherry Point, and church, Karl enjoyed membership in the Elks Lodge and Camp Brinson Hunting Lodge, where he served as treasurer and camp cook for over 40 years.



Karl was predeceased by his parents, his two brothers, Lew and Leon, and two very special wives, Elizabeth Courtney Kendrick and Helen Kispert Kendrick. He is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Lane (Lloyd) and Karen Kendrick Rice (Bobby), and his stepson, Jay Kispert (Cindy). In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren: Nancy Montesanti (Mike), Karla Stern, Rob Rice (Elizabeth), Kristen Ange (Robert), Katie Kispert, and Andrew Kispert and eight great grandchildren: Maggie Montesanti Bowen (Chris), Nic Montesanti, Kaye and Libby Stern, Wyler Rice, Courtney, Watkins, and Calvin Ange. There are many adoring nieces and nephews.



Cotten Funeral Home is arranging a private family graveside service on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a special service honoring Karl's life at a later time at Centenary. The family asks that memorials be made in Karl's memory to Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street, New Bern, NC, 28560.



Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may made to the Kendrick family @www.cottenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store