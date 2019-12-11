|
|
Karla (nee Westpfahl) Szafranek
Cary
SZAFRANEK- Karla (nee Westpfahl) of Cary, NC and formerly of Lackawanna, NY entered into rest December 6, 2019, she was 55. Cherished significant other of Rick DeMartino, devoted mother of Michael Szafranek; beloved daughter of Raymond (late Nina) Westpfahl; treasured sister of Tracey (Dave) Wozniak, Raelynn (Gary) Cardinale, Paula (Jim) Schmigel, Kellie (Dominic) Mariani, Dana (Jason) Kirker, and Corey (Bryant) Galbaugh. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, as well as Michael's father, Bob Szafranek.
Karla was a giving, helpful and outgoing person. She loved spending time with Rick and friends at MacGregor Downs Country Club, attending concerts and music festivals as well as attending Carolina Hurricanes games. She was a graduate of Lackawanna High School and was formerly a longtime employee of Key Bank in Buffalo, NY and Rapiscan Systems in Garner, NC. She was living in Cary, NC for the last 10 years. A celebration of life will be held for her friends in Cary, NC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to cancer research. Donations in Karla's honor can be sent to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., Orchard Park on Friday 2:00 – 8:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church, Saturday 10:00 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna. (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 11, 2019