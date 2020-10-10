Katharine Isabelle Migel Aycrigg
Dec. 19, 1921 - Sept. 3, 2020
Lake Oswego, OR
Katharine Isabelle Migel "Kim" Aycrigg, 98, passed away on September 3rd, at Mary's Woods Retirement Community, Lake Oswego, Oregon where she resided for the past ten years.
She was born December 19,1921 in Pelham, NY, daughter of the late Julius and Margaret Migel, the youngest of five siblings. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard and son Jeffrey.
Kim was a generous and caring wife, mother, friend, life-long learner and social activist. She started the first domestic violence shelter in Clinton, Iowa and pioneered several community social work initiatives having returned to school and completing her Masters' Degree in later life.
She is survived by friends, extended family and three of her four children: William of Land O Lakes, FL, David of Auckland, NZ and Amy of Portland, OR.
Kim was a life-long "birder," loved reading, movies, current events and travel and was a committed volunteer to local and world peace efforts. Please share memorials on https://everloved.com/life-of/katharine-aycrigg/obituary/
. A Celebration of Kim's Life is planned later in North Carolina.