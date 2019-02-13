Resources More Obituaries for Katherine Flinn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Katherine Bland Flinn

Katherine Bland Campbell Flinn, 75, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Jefferson, New Hampshire, died January 24, 2019, after a brief illness.



Kay was born in New Orleans on October 8, 1943, and spent her childhood in Raleigh, where her father was professor of textile chemistry at North Carolina State University and her mother was a community volunteer. Kay graduated from Broughton High School and continued her studies at the University of North Carolina, where she received her Master of Social Work degree in 1970.



Kay specialized in children's disabilities. At the TEACCH program at U.N.C. Memorial Hospital, she worked as a therapist with families of autistic children. She excelled in this position, according to her colleagues and the family members she helped. One thanked her for "listening, teaching, and touching our lives in so many ways."



After retirement, Kay spent summers at her family's cottage in Jefferson, New Hampshire, where she'd camped and vacationed as a child. She and her late husband Kyle were married in nearby Charlotte, Vermont in 2000.



One friend described Kay as a "quiet person with a giving soul" who helped the homeless and needy. At her home in Chapel Hill and her cottage in New Hampshire, she planted flower gardens, fed birds, tended to her fishpond, and cooked meals for neighbors. She was happiest when friends were on the way, the table was set, and dinner was in the oven.



Kay was a gifted diarist, sharing engaging descriptions of her daily life on Facebook. She acquired a new group of internet friends as a result, many of whom came to visit her. Kay leaves behind a cat named Chatter who is already settled in his new home, as well as scores of friends whose lives were better for having known her.



Kay is predeceased by her husband, Kyle Luzi; her father, Kenneth Campbell; her mother, Bland Campbell, and her sister, Carol Ann Campbell.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no service. Donations in her memory may be made to Weeks Memorial Library, 128 Main Street, Lancaster, New Hampshire, 03584, or to the Inter-Faith Council for Social Service, 110 W. Main Street, Carrboro, North Carolina, 27510. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019