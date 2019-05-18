Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Katherine Delories Smith Perry

Katherine Delories Smith Perry Obituary
Katherine Delories Smith Perry

Raleigh

Katherine "Delories" Smith Perry, 74, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born April 26, 1945 in Johnston County to the late Oscar Elmo Smith and Lola Gladys Hodge Smith. She graduated from Corinth Holders High School and maintained a close friendship with her classmates. Delories retired in 2005 from the DMV as an executive secretary to the commissioner and was a recipient of the Longleaf Pine Award. She was an avid golfer, she loved to read, work in her yard, and was a member of the Canasta Ladies. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandsons.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 pm, Monday, May 20, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.

The family will receive relatives and friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and are invited back to the home after the visitation.

Surviving: son, Brian Dewitt Perry of Atlanta, Ga; grandsons: Chance Alan Perry, Blake Alan Perry, Cale Alan Perry; brothers: Woody Smith, Doug Smith; sister, Patricia Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Delories was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Perry, Jr. and son, Lance Alan Perry; brothers: Oscar Elmo Smith, Jr., Danny Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or a .

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on May 18, 2019
