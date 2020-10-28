Katherine Dew

Katherine (Kitty) Mullis Dew
Raleigh
Katherine (Kitty) Mullis Dew, age 74, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 with her husband by her side.
Kitty is survived by her husband John of 52 years and by her sister Nancy Kelly (Johnny) of Sanford. She is also survived by her nephews J. Kevin Kelly (Caroline) of Pittsburgh, PA and Keith Kelly of Durham. She was predeceased by her late brother Tommy Mullis. She dearly loved them all.
Kitty was born in Sanford NC to the late Tom and Louise Mullis where she grew up as the eldest of three siblings. She attended Sanford Central High School and would go on to graduate from UNC-CH in 1968, where she met her husband John. She worked in medical research as a medical technologist MT(ASCP) at Duke University until her retirement in 1986.
An exceptional gardener and interior decorator, Kitty's eye for design and the aesthetic was matched only by her warmth and kindness as a person. Her generosity was at the very core of her character and she leaves behind a legacy of grace, wit, and laughter to match.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts. The family would also like to thank everyone from Transitions LifeCare for the care and comfort during her final days.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your favorite charity
. There will be a private family celebration of life later.