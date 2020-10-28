1/1
Katherine Dew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine (Kitty) Mullis Dew

Raleigh

Katherine (Kitty) Mullis Dew, age 74, of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 with her husband by her side.

Kitty is survived by her husband John of 52 years and by her sister Nancy Kelly (Johnny) of Sanford. She is also survived by her nephews J. Kevin Kelly (Caroline) of Pittsburgh, PA and Keith Kelly of Durham. She was predeceased by her late brother Tommy Mullis. She dearly loved them all.

Kitty was born in Sanford NC to the late Tom and Louise Mullis where she grew up as the eldest of three siblings. She attended Sanford Central High School and would go on to graduate from UNC-CH in 1968, where she met her husband John. She worked in medical research as a medical technologist MT(ASCP) at Duke University until her retirement in 1986.

An exceptional gardener and interior decorator, Kitty's eye for design and the aesthetic was matched only by her warmth and kindness as a person. Her generosity was at the very core of her character and she leaves behind a legacy of grace, wit, and laughter to match.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts. The family would also like to thank everyone from Transitions LifeCare for the care and comfort during her final days.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your favorite charity. There will be a private family celebration of life later.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City of Oaks Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved