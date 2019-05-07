Katherine Glass Bell



Roxboro



Mrs. Katherine Glass Bell, age 88, of 117 Hillsborough Street, Roxboro, NC, departed this life Thursday, May 2, 2019 in her residence. She was a native of Caswell County but made her home in Roxboro and attended Mayo Grove Baptist Church.



She attended Caswell County Schools in Blanch, NC and retired from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill's Physical Plant Division.



She is preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Beulah Glass; two sisters: May G. Villines and Shirley B. Williams; and two brothers: Clyde Glass, Sr. and John H. Glass, Jr.



She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Bell of the home; one brother-in-law, Benjamin Bell (Dot) of Charlotte, NC; three sisters-in-law: Bertha Mae Hart and Mary Justin, both of Durham, NC and Dorothy Glass of Roxboro; and a host of nieces, nephews, other additional relatives and friends.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00pm in the High Rock Baptist Church, 3330 High Rock School Road, Blanch, NC 27212 with the Rev. Henry Long, pastor, officiating and the Rev. Clyde Glass providing the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will also be Wednesday at the church from 12:00pm to 1:00pm when her body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service.



At other times, the family will receive friends at the home.



Cunningham and Nelson Funeral Directors are in charge of the service of comfort for Mrs. Katherine Glass Bell.



