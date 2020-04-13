Home

POWERED BY

Services
TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME
1005 N. Church St.
Mount Olive, NC 28365
(919) 658-2303
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Goodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine "Beth" Goodson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine "Beth" Goodson Obituary
Katherine Elizabeth "Beth" Goodson

Mount Olive

Katherine Elizabeth "Beth" Goodson, of Williams Crossroads, Mount Olive, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in an automobile accident.

Beth is survived by her mother, Carolyn Farmer Melton of Raleigh; her father, Elwood "Buzz" Goodson, Jr. of Hickory; her brother, Scott Goodson and partner, Angie Wilson, of Burlington; half-brother, Shane Goodson of Mount Olive; and her loving Chihuahuas, Stella and Chloe.

Beth graduated from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, Peace College, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She previously worked in retail management with Rose's Corporation in Winston-Salem, and as an insurance adjuster with GMAC. She was employed as a project manager with Serv Pro of Kinston at the time of her death.

An avid animal lover, Beth also enjoyed reading and music. She had a kind, passionate, and caring personality that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to current social restrictions, a celebration of Beth's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

A Tyndall Service, Mount Olive.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -