Katherine "Kathy" Hinnant Ives
March 22, 1971 - September 28, 2019
Selma
Katherine Hinnant Ives, Kathy, as she was affectionally called, was born on March 22, 1971 in Charlotte, N.C. She grew up in Charlotte, attended Cornerstone Baptist Church, graduated from Independence High School and graduated from UNCC with a degree in Education.
She moved from Charlotte to Johnston County and followed her dreams of being a teacher into the local school district. She loved her elementary kids and amazed everyone with her creative lesson plans. She was adored by her students and coworkers.
It was in Johnston County that she met the love of her life in the person of John Thomas Ives. Their love grew into marriage and they soon became the parents of two beautiful daughters; Madison LeeAnn Ives and Audrey Elizabeth Ives.
Kathy has been a Christian since her early teen years and worked and worshipped as a dedicated member of her church.
Kathy is survived by her husband, John Thomas Ives; two daughters, listed above; mother and dad (Linda and Darius Hinnant of Charlotte), sister, (Jenny Hinnant Edwards) of Charlotte; two nephews, Richard Walker Edwards and Jacob Williams Edwards, also of Charlotte.
Kathy was an avid photography, inspiration teacher, adoring mother, supportive and loving wife and best friend. She loved her Lord and family above all else. Kathy also had a love of horses. Lately, she had begun to experiment in improving her cooking abilities. One of her goals was to cook fried chicken like her grandmother. As always, Kathy poured herself into perfecting her skills and was successful in cooking fried chicken just like her grandmother.
Unfortunately, Kathy's wonderful life, here on this earth, was cut tragically short in an automobile accident on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Visitation will be at Temple Baptist Church, 1250 S. Pollock Street in Selma, N.C. from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6th, 2019. The funeral will follow the visitation.
Additionally, a graveside service will be held at the Hinnant Family Cemetery on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The graveyard is located on Hinnant-Edgerton Rd. in Micro, N.C.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Temple Baptist Church "Dream Center" fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 5, 2019