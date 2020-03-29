|
|
Katherine Wilcox Kittrell
November 21, 1929- March 28,2020
Raleigh
Katherine Willcox Kittrell, 90, died peacefully on March 28th, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia, daughter of the late Thomas Hamlin Willcox, Jr. and Elizabeth Winslow Willcox. She graduated from Saint Mary's School and attended Randolph Macon Women's College. She met the love of her life, Robert Gilliam Kittrell, Jr. at her beloved Nags Head and they were engaged six weeks later. Moving to Henderson, North Carolina, Katherine enjoyed community involvement and was active for many years in the ALMA Club, Tuesday Club, Garden Club and Colonial Dames. She served on the board of Vance-Granville Community College and the Haywood Hall Board.
An active member of The Church of the Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, she enjoyed years serving on the Altar Guild. She will always be remembered for selflessly serving the needs of others.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Katherine is survived by her son, Robert Gilliam Kittrell, III of Raleigh and his wife Meredith; Katherine Kittrell Kerns of Richmond, Virginia and her husband Trent and her grandchildren, Bennett Neel Kittrell (fiance Emily Verdu), Robert Gilliam Kittrell IV ( Rachel Hurley Kittrell), Elizabeth Kerns Roberts (Matson Lamar Roberts, Jr.) and Trent Sydnor Kerns, Jr.. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Gilliam Kittrell, Jr and a son, Bennett Willcox Kittrell. She leaves with us her love and joy of all God's creation, her zeal for life with an always positive outlook and her devotion to family and friends.
The family wishes to thank her loving caregivers for many years in Henderson: Patricia Carroll, Hazel Hayes, Josephine Glover, Barbara Baker, Patricia Hargrove, Joyce and Shamira Yancey and Gian Williams. The family is grateful to the staff of Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh and for the caring support of Transitions Lifecare Hospice of Cary, North Carolina.
Due to the current health crisis, the family will hold a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Mary's School (online or mailed to 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27603) or The Church of the Holy Innocents (210 S. Chestnut Street, Henderson, North Carolina 27536). Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020