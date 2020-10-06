Katherine Holland Mann



10-6-27 - 04-22-20



Cary



Katherine Holland Mann lived in Cary since early childhood. After graduating from Cary High School, she worked at her first job at Carolina Rim and Wheel. It was there she met Walter Mann. (Finally agreeing to date him after he announced he would not ask her out a fourth time). They married on April 5, 1947, and shared 68 wonderful years of marriage.



For a brief time, Kay worked at CP&L. She then spent many years being an extraordinary stay at home Mom. Kay later continued her work life at Buchanan's Nursery in Raleigh. Great knowledge of plants (learned from the Buchanans and her own experience) combined with a natural way of connecting with anyone she met earned scores of customers (and friends) she maintained well after her retirement.



Kay and Walter were faithful members of First United Methodist Church Cary since 1948. She was a member of the Ellis-Bland Sunday School Class and served in a variety of ways including Bible School and a leadership role in the Ruth Women's Circle. In her later years, she worked in Sanctuary Preparation with her friend Frances Keener.



Kay was extremely involved in her community by volunteering with the Cub Scouts (Den Mother), the PTA, the Cary Lioness Club, and the Order of the Eastern Star. She also was a Lady of the Wake County Shrine Club where she served as the Chairperson of the annual Children's Christmas Party.



For fun she loved 'working in the yard' tending to a great variety of flowers, shrubs, and trees. Kay was a member of the Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club but she most enjoyed Swing Dancing to the Big Band Sound with Walter and later to Pop Tunes with her sons. On any night, the living room became American Bandstand.



Kay and Walter liked to travel and often 'summered' on the shores of the Pungo River.



To the delight of her family, Kay was a gifted cook and baker. She believed that the kitchen fed the soul of the family and placed great importance towards time around the dinner table. Kay had a great knack for making any gathering an occasion.



She also was gifted at being a compassionate listener, confidante, and comforter and was so to many.



It is said of those that are given much, much is expected. Kay, a genteel southern lady, made the most of her humble upbringing and with a joyful heart gave all she could to family, friends, and those in need.



Left to cherish her memory are sons Walter Mann Jr. (wife, Rhonda) of Whispering Pines and Mark Mann (wife, Susan) of Cary. Her sons will tell you … Unconditional Love and Support defined this remarkable and devoted Mother.



Kay was especially close to her baby sister Marie Seeger. They cared for each other throughout their



lives and took sisterly love to a new height and meaning. Marie was especially attentive and caring to Kay and Walter during their final years – grocery shopping, clothing, providing delicious home-cooked meals and frequently visiting with husband Fred.



Many thanks to Marie's daughter (Kay's niece) Kathy Rhoades and husband Michael for bringing the family together (then and now) for Holidays and Family Celebrations. The family that parties together…



Grand Kay was extremely proud of her 4 grandchildren Thomas, Rachel, Stephen, and Aly Mann.



She often taught them life lessons, the importance of sharing and social graces. And they're the better for it.



Kay loved her extended family. Her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews and godchildren were close to her heart. She also loved her neighbors. She especially enjoyed her morning walks with lifelong friend Tootsie Kent.



Kay is preceded in death by her husband Walter Mann Sr.; mother, the widowed Maude Holland; brothers Jesse and Frank Holland and sisters Bertha Dowdy and Mabel Gunter.



Kay's last years were diminished by Alzheimer's disease. Like all matters and challenges in life she approached and endured it with grace. Until the end she often managed to share a smile or touch of warmth.



The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to her many caregivers. The family greatly appreciates Dr. Susan Crittenden and her staff at Cary Medical Group. They are also extremely grateful for Dr. Susan Glenn and her team's compassionate care at Raleigh Neurology. The family also appreciates the visits by Reverend Green, the cards of encouragement from fellow congregates, and the Carolers at Christmas.



Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. A Celebration of Life will occur at a yet to be determined date when all can safely gather.



Update: Kay now resides in heaven. She's been sighted with a beautiful smile while dancing with Walter.



