Katherine Elizabeth Troyer
Charlottesville, VA
Katherine Elizabeth Troyer, 64, died peacefully surrounded by loving family in her Charlottesville, Virginia home on August 27, 2019, following a long and well-fought battle with metastatic cancer.
Born in Tuscaloosa, AL, Kathy graduated from Needham Broughton High School in 1973. She received a B.S. in biology from Yale University in 1977 and a Ph.D. in zoology from University of California-Davis in 1982. Her doctoral field research at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama and findings on nutrition and digestion in herbivorous reptiles were widely acclaimed and featured on the cover of the scholarly journal Science. She published numerous articles in her field before transitioning to a career in medical writing for pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations. She retired in 2015.
Kathy was at home in the boardroom, the lab, the field and most of all, the classroom. Her passion for teaching and inspiring students to study science was reflected in her work at Piedmont Community College, Tandem Friends School and Renaissance School in Charlottesville.
Kathy was amazingly compassionate in her love for all humans and animals, and had the unique ability to demonstrate how a scientific approach could be combined with a humanistic perspective.
She was a gifted writer, not only on scientific and technical matters, but on subjects of general interest and humor. For several years, Kathy penned a popular science column for C-ville Review, a community weekly. She also wrote poems, songs and fiction.
Kathy was a talented visual artist in many media, and her alabaster carvings, mostly of animals, were featured in art shows in the Charlottesville area. She also participated and held leadership roles in several community music groups, including the Charlottesville Women's Choir, the Charlottesville Threshold Choir, and a women's drumming group. "Kathy the Uke Lady" was a regular — and quite popular — performer at Open Mike Night and Jazz Night at Rapunzel's in Lovingston, often bringing humor to current issues, politics and even her own illness.
Kathy was committed to causes of equality and inclusivity in her community, and was active in the Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice.
Kathy is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Minor Troyer of Denver, Colorado, and Claudia Minor Troyer of Brooklyn, New York; two sisters, Margaret Troyer Kelly (Matt) of Apex, North Carolina and Rebecca Troyer (Carter Crawford) of Denver, Colorado; her mother, Elsie Eads of Raleigh, North Carolina; her niece, Hannah Clendening of Indianapolis, Indiana; her aunt, Elizabeth Crawford of Raleigh, North Carolina; the father of her children, Brit Minor (Jim Allison); her cousins who were like sisters as children, Elizabeth Morgan (Reid) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Claudia Guy (Jeff) of Salida, Colorado and Stephanie Conley (David) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and numerous cousins and relatives across the U.S. She was predeceased by her father, James R. Troyer, and her nephew, James Matthew Kelly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sojourners United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice, The Mountain Institute or the Charlottesville Women's Choir.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 29, 2019