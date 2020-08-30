Katherine (Kathy) Lambeth Zarker



December 6, 1929 – August 24, 2020



Chapel Hill, NC



Katherine Lambeth Zarker, 90, bid the world farewell on August 24, 2020, at Carol Woods Retirement Village, Chapel Hill. The youngest of three children of the late F. Leslie and Margaret (Maggie) Smith Lambeth of the Monticello/Browns Summit community in Guilford County, she attended the local Monticello School through grade 10, graduated from high school at Brevard Junior College in 1946, attended WCUNC (UNC-G) in Greensboro, graduating in 1950. She continued her studies at the University of Miami and UNC Chapel Hill, receiving an MA in English in September 1951. It was at UNC Chapel Hill that she met her best friend, devoted companion and husband, John (Jack) Zarker. They were married December 1951 and shared more than fifty-seven years together, until his death on September 12, 2009.



During those years, she taught high school English; was editorial assistant at the Princeton Alumni Weekly (PAW); assistant editor of The Race Relations Law Survey at Vanderbilt University Law School; Director of the Foreign Languages Lab at Winchester MA High School; Vice President and General Manager of the US home office in Winchester, MA of Allen & Unwin International Publishers, London. She is survived by four daughters and a son: Professor Leslie Zarker Morgan ( Richard) of Baltimore; Jean Frisbie (Russell) of Newport, RI; W. Jefferson Lambeth Zarker of Medfield, MA; Carol Z Rogers (Robert) of Chapel Hill, NC; Sarah Hand (Michael) of Maumee, OH. Her seven grandchildren: Claire Frisbie and Margaret (Meg) Frisbie; Abigail Zarker and John (Jack) Zarker; Rebecca Hand Rodewald (Alex), Robert (Katelyn) Hand, Steven Hand; and six great-grandchildren.



Honoring her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family will gather at a later date to combine her ashes with those of her late husband's which will then be scattered in the ocean along the New England coast. For those who wish to remember her, contributions in her name may be made to the Trustees of Tufts University for the Professor John W. and Katherine L. Zarker Award for Excellence in Classical Studies; Attn: Director of Gift Planning; Tufts University, 80 George Street, 3rd Floor, Medford, MA 02155.



The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Carol Woods Retirement Community and its Health Center in Chapel Hill, NC for their professional and compassionate care.



(Obituary was written by the deceased prior to her demise, edited for length.)



