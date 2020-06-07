Frances Kathleen Crowder Priest
Raleigh
January 17, 1948 – June 4, 2020
Frances Kathleen Crowder Priest, 72, died peacefully at home on Thursday night. Graveside service 11 am, Monday, Montlawn Memorial Park. Visitation 1-3 pm, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell following the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC. Facebook viewable 3 pm Monday. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.