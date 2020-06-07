Kathleen Crowder Priest
1948 - 2020
Frances Kathleen Crowder Priest

Raleigh

January 17, 1948 – June 4, 2020

Frances Kathleen Crowder Priest, 72, died peacefully at home on Thursday night. Graveside service 11 am, Monday, Montlawn Memorial Park. Visitation 1-3 pm, Sunday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell following the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC. Facebook viewable 3 pm Monday. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
For all that have been blessed to know her, Kat was an incredible person and compassionate friend. Our deepest sympathies to her family. Our family will miss her. May the memories of that gorgeous smile carry each of us till we meet again.
William & Melissa Turner
Friend
