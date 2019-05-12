Kathleen H. Franks



August 15, 1924 - May 8, 2019



Raleigh



RALEIGH - Our Mama, Kathleen Humphries Franks, 94, passed away May 8, 2019 after a hard fought three month illness.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Franks, who passed away 26 years ago. They had been married 50 years at the time of his death. She was also preceded in death by her eight siblings, Victor, Elbert, Lee, Junie, Christine, Dolly, Barney and Donald.



She is survived by her three children, Michael Franks (Janet), Jennifer Green and Dennis Franks (Kiana); her grandchildren, Lisa Dolan, Scott Franks, Nicole Liohut (Matt), Danielle Shuirman (Ryan) Bella Franks and Ashley Jarvis (Tim); her great grandchildren ,Connor Kohut, Sean Dolan, Brett Dolan, Eli Shuirman, Emma Franks, Harper Shuirman, Virginia Shuirman, Kaylee Jarvis and Lilli Jarvis.



Service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at Hollands United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors prior to the service at 12:45. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hollands Methodist Church or to Wake County SPCA. Mama loved animals.



Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com



_____________________________________________________ Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019