|
|
"Granny"
Kathleen Jarrell
Raleigh
Kathleen Jarrell, 97, passed away, October 20, 2019. She was born July 7, 1922 in Wake County, NC.
Granny is survived by daughters, Jean Jordan and Diane Ballard; grandchildren, Bob Ballard, Anthony Jordan, Cindy Casella and David Ballard; great grandchildren, Brandon Jordan, Sarah Sior, Mikey Casella, Jessica Jordan, Jenna Casella, Logan Casella, Isla Ballard, Callie Ballard and Kiera Ballard.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Johnny Stone, Joseph Dupree and Jimmy Jarrell.
The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 am on Friday, October 25th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd, Cary, with a funeral service following at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh.
Condolences may be sent at:
www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019