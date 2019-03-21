Kathleen Krenke Burwell



Henderson



Kathleen K. Burwell died at Maria Parham Health Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Walter Brodie Burwell. Kathleen is survived by her son, Walter Brodie Burwell, Jr. and wife, Connie Hayworth Burwell of Raleigh, daughter, Kathleen Burwell Burke, and husband, Arthur J. Burke, Jr. of Henderson, four grandchildren: Jessica Burke Mulkey and husband, David Hill Mulkey of Cary, Veronica Blair Burke also of Cary; Arthur Joseph Burke, III and wife, Stephanie Kalioby Burke of Raleigh, Walter Brodie Burwell, III and wife, Lauren Faircloth Miller of Charlotte, and four great-grandchildren: Regan Kathleen Mulkey, Conor James Mulkey, Quinn Hill Mulkey of Cary and Amelia Charlotte Burke of Raleigh.



Kathleen was born in Janesville, Wisconsin May 3, 1922 the daughter of Erwin Paul Krenke and Mae Hein Krenke. She was a graduate of Janesville High School and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Janesville, Wisconsin. During World War II, Kathleen volunteered and served on active duty in the Nurse Corps of the U.S. Navy, completing her service in 1946, with the rank of Lieutenant (J.G.). During her service Kathleen met Dr. Walter Brodie Burwell; "love at first sight". They married January 19, 1948 in Janesville, Wisconsin and established their home in Henderson.



Kathleen was a charter and lifetime member of the Henderson Country Club where she played golf and tennis regularly. She served on various Club committees and the Board of Directors twice. She also enjoyed watching college and professional baseball and Wisconsin University Badgers basketball games. Her interest in fly-fishing took Kathleen to various locations in the United States as well as the Caribbean, Central America, England and the South Pacific. Her passion outside of family was everything Bridge; studying game strategy, playing multiple times weekly, but most of all, spending that time with some of her many friends.



Kathleen and Walter had a strong interest in the preservation and enhancement of downtown Henderson and served on various Boards and Committees of the Henderson Vance Downtown Development Commission over the years.



She was a member of the Church of The Holy Innocents in Henderson where a memorial service celebrating Kathleen's life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00PM officiated by the Reverend Donald A. Lowery. Committal will follow immediately after the service in the church memorial garden columbarium. The family will receive and welcome friends in Holy Innocents' Great Hall immediately after committal.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the Maria Parham Health team who provided Kathleen excellent medical care and support during her final days.



Those who wish to express remembrance could consider a memorial gift to the HendersonVance Downtown Development Commission, c/o The City of Henderson, P.O. Box-1434, Henderson, NC 27536.



Arrangements are made by the J.M. White Funeral Home, Henderson, NC. Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019