Kathleen Macfarland



Newport, OR



Kathleen (Kit) Margaret (Callaghan) Macfarland, 79, of Newport, OR, died on February 24, 2019. She was born of Cornelius T. and Elizabeth (Gauthier) Callaghan of Troy, NY. She earned her BA at Manhattanville College, her BS at Columbia University School of Nursing, and her Masters of Public Health in Mental Health at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She married Joseph A. Macfarland in 1963; their son, Joseph Callaghan Macfarland, was born in 1965. She worked as a public health nurse from 1963 to 1971. After Joe's service in the US Army, they moved to Chapel Hill, where she worked as a psychotherapist. In 1991 Joe and Kit moved to Newport, OR, where she danced ballet until she was 65. She was a skilled artist, a voracious reader, a fine wit, and a loving wife, mother, and grandparent. She is survived by her husband, Joe, their son, Joe and his wife, Talke, of Annapolis, MD, their children, Sophie and Neil, and by her sister, Maureen Griffin, of Troy, NY.