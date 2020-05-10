Kathleen (Jill) Marjorie Lambert Drake
Chapel Hill
Kathleen (Jill) Marjorie Lambert Drake passed gently away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving immediate family. Jill was born in Pernambuco, Brazil of British parents from Bristol England, and grew up on a sugar plantation managed by her father in the interior of Brazil. She was primarily home schooled on the plantation until she moved to Rio de Janeiro to take a secretarial course and where she met a brash young American on a blind date. She would marry Clifford Drake Jr. and made a home for her family in Recife, Brazil; Havana, Cuba; Kingston, Jamaica; San Juan, Puerto Rico and finally in the US. She is the last of her close-knit Cuba friends who are no doubt holding a big welcome party for her. With homes in Westport, CT; West Rindge, NH, Norwalk, CT; Quechee, VT and finally in Sarasota, Florida, she loved her life in Siesta Key for over 30 years. She is remembered by her friends for her British accent, her wicked sense of humor, her aggressive tennis style and the love she had for her family. She is survived by her daughter, Susan W. Drake and her son, Craig L. Drake and his wife Dr. Amelia F. Drake all of Chapel Hill, NC. She greatly loved her two grandsons, Connor D. Drake and his wife Marie Hull Drake and Clifford Drake, III and his wife Britt Sikora Drake. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Hospice organization in her name. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.