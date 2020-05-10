Kathleen Marjorie Lambert (Jill) Drake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen (Jill) Marjorie Lambert Drake

Chapel Hill

Kathleen (Jill) Marjorie Lambert Drake passed gently away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving immediate family. Jill was born in Pernambuco, Brazil of British parents from Bristol England, and grew up on a sugar plantation managed by her father in the interior of Brazil. She was primarily home schooled on the plantation until she moved to Rio de Janeiro to take a secretarial course and where she met a brash young American on a blind date. She would marry Clifford Drake Jr. and made a home for her family in Recife, Brazil; Havana, Cuba; Kingston, Jamaica; San Juan, Puerto Rico and finally in the US. She is the last of her close-knit Cuba friends who are no doubt holding a big welcome party for her. With homes in Westport, CT; West Rindge, NH, Norwalk, CT; Quechee, VT and finally in Sarasota, Florida, she loved her life in Siesta Key for over 30 years. She is remembered by her friends for her British accent, her wicked sense of humor, her aggressive tennis style and the love she had for her family. She is survived by her daughter, Susan W. Drake and her son, Craig L. Drake and his wife Dr. Amelia F. Drake all of Chapel Hill, NC. She greatly loved her two grandsons, Connor D. Drake and his wife Marie Hull Drake and Clifford Drake, III and his wife Britt Sikora Drake. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Hospice organization in her name. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved