Kathleen C. Townsend
September 16, 1938 - April 25, 2019
Raleigh, NC
Since moving to Quail Hollow in 1970, Kathleen stayed busy serving others. An active member in her church, politics, school board, and a co-founder of Hospice of Wake County in 1979 she continually touched the heart and soul of every person and every animal she encountered.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 13, 2019 at 10 AM at the Campbell Lodge of the Durant Park Preserve.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Second Chance Pet Adoption (https://www.secondchancenc.org/support-us/) or Hospice of Wake County, now Transitions Healthcare, (https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/)
For the complete memorial, and any additional details about the service, please go to https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/KathleenTownsend
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019