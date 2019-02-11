Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Kathleen Walker Obituary
Kathleen Medlin Walker

Raleigh

Kathleen Medlin Walker, 90, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. She was born August 4, 1928 in Wake County to the late Lonza "Bud" Coy Medlin and Ruthie Magnolia Busbee Medlin. Kathleen retired from the NC Division of Motor Vehicles with 31 years of service. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Funeral service 1:00 PM, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Kathleen in survived by a host of special nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Baxter Walker; sisters, Ila Ruth M. Millard, Mildred M. Stewart, and Magnolia M. Coley; and brothers: Marvin Medlin and Bobby Medlin, Sr..

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3800 Hillcrest Drive, Raleigh, NC 27610.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 11, 2019
