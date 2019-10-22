|
|
Kathryn Butt Surles
Raleigh
Kathryn Butt Surles, 83, died peacefully, October 11, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A Christian Celebration of Kathryn's life was held on October 19, 2019 during a private graveside service attended by family. Kathryn is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Shelton Surles Dyer of USA, son, Barney Richard Surles, Jr of Raleigh, NC, sister, Helen Butt Chilton of Atlanta, GA, sister, Alice Butt Odom and brother-in-law, Larry Odom of Santee, SC. She was loved by three nieces, a nephew, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Predeceased by father, Shelton (Doug) Nixon Butt of Dunn, NC, mother, Agnes Tart Butt Culbreth Averette of Dunn, NC, husband, Barney Richard Surles, Sr. of Raleigh, NC, daughter, Vara Elizabeth Surles, of Raleigh, NC, and grandson, Cpl. Christopher Jenkins Dyer, USMC of Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hood Memorial Christian Church, Dunn, NC and Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 22, 2019