Kathryn Schall


1925 - 2019
Kathryn Schall Obituary
Kathryn Eva Schall (Newhard)

April 28, 1925 - October 27, 2019

CHAPEL HILL

Kathryn "Kitty" Schall, 94, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Chapel Hill, NC. Kitty was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on April 28, 1925 to Fred and Eva Newhard. Kitty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by Nevin, her husband of 72 years, her sons Bruce (Nancy) in Kansas City, Missouri, Robert (Susan) and Donald (Nancy) in Durham, NC, grandchildren Philip, Anna, Peter, Carly, Casey, Emma and Margo and great grandchildren Roman, Daphne and Lita.

Kitty, a registered nurse, was the heart of our family. She was an amazing craftsperson, painting and creating special gifts for her children and grandchildren. She loved music and playing the piano, passing this talent on to her sons. She loved games of all types, especially bridge, and could beat the rest of us well into her 90's. Kitty was an avid reader and hiker. Kitty lived life to the fullest with great intelligence and a huge heart. We will miss her dearly.

A private family gathering is planned for a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 12, 2019
