Kathryn W. McGaw
1924 - 2020
Kathryn Wagener McGaw

Raleigh

Kathryn Wagener McGaw of Raleigh, NC died on September 21, 2020 at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community.

Kathryn was born in Charleston, SC on December 9, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Margaret Alexander Wagener and John Andreas Wagener, Jr. of Charleston, SC. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Donald A. McGaw.

Kathryn attended Lander College, the College of Charleston and the Citadel. She worked as an Engineering Draftsman for the Navy during WWII. While attending a USO function she met Donald A. McGaw. They later married on May 15, 1948 at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, CA. Kathryn was a dedicated mother instilling a love of animals in her children. She was active in the Episcopal Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution, while also working part-time at an architectural firm. Kathryn enjoyed numerous activities such as pottery making, drawing, painting, restoring antiques and genealogy.

Kathryn is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Sharon and Charles Cousins and Melissa McGaw and her husband David Mathews; son and daughter-in-law Donald A. McGaw, Jr. and wife Jimmie and their children Mary Kathryn and husband Matthew Florio; and Donald A. McGaw III and wife Maree; niece Marcia Ferguson and nephew Michael McGaw and families; and niece Candice McGaw.

Special thanks to the caregivers at Springmoor and Transitions LifeCare who provided love and comfort during her days of declining health.

Due to the Coronavirus there will not be a Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare – 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences may be sent at:

www.brownwynnecary.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
