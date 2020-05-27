Kathy Clark
Kathy Clark, known as Nana to her family and her 18 cherished grandchildren, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, NC. Kathy was born June 25, 1948 in Richland County, SC to the late Carl Brooks Williams and Dorothy Lane Nichols Williams. She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church in Apex for decades, volunteering faithfully on many committees and serving in the nursery and in children's ministry as long as her health allowed. For many years she was an insurance agent with Zaytoun and Associates and with Sam Pickens Agency.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Wednesday, May 27th, at 2:00 at Salem Baptist Church, 1821 North Salem Street, Apex. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Preceding the service, the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00-1:00 in the church fellowship hall.
Surviving: husband, Ronald V. "Ron" Clark; daughters: Kim LeGrand Powell (John) of Cary, Kelly LeGrand of Columbia, SC; sons: Tony Clark (Dee Dee) of Cary, Randy Clark (Donna) of Mooresville; 18 grandchildren; sister, Carolyn W. Davis (Henry) of Lugoff, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/) or to The Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/).
The family prays that you would remember, as you mourn with them, that there is a glad reunion to come; that we "do not grieve as those who have no hope" (1 Thess. 4:13). Like us, we pray that you would be encouraged that Nana's passing from this earth to glory is "precious in the sight of the Lord" (Psalm 116:15). We are sojourners, and this is not our home. Nana waits with all the saints of old for each of us in our true eternal home; likely, she's already begun rearranging the furniture.
The family understands, during this time, that many may feel uncertain about public gatherings. We encourage folks that would prefer, to simply leave messages of love and support by visiting https://www.poolefuneral.com/, under obituaries.
Published in The News and Observer on May 27, 2020.