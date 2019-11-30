Home

Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Kathy Field


1949 - 2019
Kathy Field Obituary
Kathleen Field

July 7, 1949 - November 27, 2019

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Kathleen (Kathy) Field passed away peacefully in her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts on November 27th with her family by her side. Kathy was born to Frederick Thomas Field and Elsie Fehrenbach Field in East Orange, New Jersey on July 7, 1949. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes and Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1970. Her first job post-graduation was as an editor with Little Brown Publishing Company in Boston followed by multiple free lance assignments focusing on college text books, psychology and travel. In August of 1984, Kathy married Alan Levites who passed away December 15, 20014. Kathy and Alan were supporters of the Massachusetts Audubon Society and the Trustees of Reservations. Kathy's family remembers her with fondness for her serious commitment to worthy causes, a just society, her love of birds and all of nature, and mostly, her fond care of neighborhood squirrels.

Kathy will be cremated at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge and the family is holding a private memorial dinner in Cambridge on November 29th.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2019
