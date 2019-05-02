Kathy Summers Powell-Guy



Morehead City



Kathy Summers Powell-Guy, 63, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in the comfort of her home.



Kathy was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. Not only was she dedicated to her family and friends, but also to her career as well. She was employed at Chalk and Gibbs where she sold insurance and real estate. During her career, she obtained the following licenses in her field, AAI, CPIW, CIC, and CISR. Kathy was a member of First United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her sons, Tyler Drake Guy and Travis Sumner Guy, both of Raleigh, NC; mother, Peggy Burdette Summers of Gibsonville, NC; sisters, Pat Norton of Graham, NC and Cindy Tiralosi and husband, Mark of Heathrow, FL; and sister-in-law, Belinda Guy of Raleigh, NC.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Guy and father, Bobby Lee Summers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to C.G. Foundation at 1006 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.



Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net



Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019