Katie Baker Walker
Fuquay-Varina
Katie Baker Walker passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, age 86. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 3217 Piney Grove Wilbon Rd Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Walker; children, Judith Sykes Dean, Cathy Sykes, Phil Walker and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Justin, Jayson and Jonathan; great grandchildren, Kelliann, Hartley, Eva, Caden, Lilah and Emmy, Hudson and JJ.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019