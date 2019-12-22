|
Katie Dianne Greene
Wilmington
Katie Dianne Greene, 75, of Wilmington, NC was promoted to Glory on December 18, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, James Stewart Greene; daughters, Rachél Carroll and Amy Bruce; sister, Melissa Mullinax; aunts, Ora Mae Poore and Shirley Poore; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday December 22, 2019 at The Salvation Army Church of Wilmington, 223 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28402.
Entombment Service will be held at 1:30pm on Monday December 23, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 22, 2019