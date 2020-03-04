Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
View Map

Katie Lee Barnes


1937 - 2020
Katie Lee Barnes Obituary
Katie Lee Barnes

July 27, 1937 - March 2, 2020

Raleigh

Katie Lee Barnes, 82, of Raleigh, passed away on March 2, 2020. Katie was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She devoted her life and love to her family. She has been married to her husband for 61 years, and together they had four boys. She met the challenges that came with raising four boys, raising four successful sons.

Katie was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She also took time to volunteer, giving her time to her church and community.

Katie is survived by her husband, Joseph Barnes; sons, Chris Barnes (Annette), Kevin Barnes (Janalee), Joey Barnes (April) and Jerry Barnes; twenty grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and sisters, Janet Lee (Pat) and Diane Ryals (Gene-Deceased). Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Brack and Mandy Lee; seven siblings; and 3 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5 from 10:00-11:30am, with service beginning at 11:30am, at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2020
