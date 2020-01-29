Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Katie M. Wood

Katie M. Wood Obituary
Katie Marie Wood

Angier

Katie Marie Wood, age 89, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Piney Grove Baptist Church, 3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 3217 Piney Grove-Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
