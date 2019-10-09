|
Katie Stroud Heath
March 5, 1933 - October 5, 2019
Clayton
Katie Stroud Heath, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after many years of declining health, she was surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are her daughter, Pondra H. Byrd and her husband Edward; grandchildren, Jamie B. Swanson (Jonathan), Melanie B. Campbell (Daniel), Trey Byrd (Melissa); great grandchildren, Kayleigh Barbour, Noah Swanson, Keigan Campbell, Preston Swanson, Sawyer Campbell, Julia Byrd, Fisher Swanson and Hudson Byrd; siblings, Edna S. Pitman (Bill), Charles E. Stroud (Zilphia), William B. Stroud (Brenda), Joan S. Sims, Allen Stroud (Susan) and Dolton Stroud (Eliza).
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel (JD) Heath; great granddaughter, Caroline Elyse Swanson; her parents, Walter and Mary Lee McDuffie Stroud.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with the interment following at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, NC at 3:30pm.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home.
While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to Asbury United Methodist Church PO Box 2788 Smithfield, NC 27577 or to a . Online condolence may be made to the Heath family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019