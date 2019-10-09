Home

McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Interment
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Trenton Cemetery
Trenton, NC
View Map
1933 - 2019
Katie Stroud Heath Obituary
Katie Stroud Heath

March 5, 1933 - October 5, 2019

Clayton

Katie Stroud Heath, 86, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after many years of declining health, she was surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving are her daughter, Pondra H. Byrd and her husband Edward; grandchildren, Jamie B. Swanson (Jonathan), Melanie B. Campbell (Daniel), Trey Byrd (Melissa); great grandchildren, Kayleigh Barbour, Noah Swanson, Keigan Campbell, Preston Swanson, Sawyer Campbell, Julia Byrd, Fisher Swanson and Hudson Byrd; siblings, Edna S. Pitman (Bill), Charles E. Stroud (Zilphia), William B. Stroud (Brenda), Joan S. Sims, Allen Stroud (Susan) and Dolton Stroud (Eliza).

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daniel (JD) Heath; great granddaughter, Caroline Elyse Swanson; her parents, Walter and Mary Lee McDuffie Stroud.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with the interment following at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, NC at 3:30pm.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McLaurin Funeral Home.

While flowers are accepted, memorial contributions may also be made to Asbury United Methodist Church PO Box 2788 Smithfield, NC 27577 or to a . Online condolence may be made to the Heath family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 9, 2019
