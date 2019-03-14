Katlyn Mae Lorenezen



November 18, 2015 - March 8, 2019



Durham



Katlyn Mae Lorenzen, age 3, of Durham, NC, gained her angel wings on March 8, 2019 at her home.



Although only 3, Katlyn was fearless and spread love and laughter wherever she went. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and those who loved her, at the ocean, flying, watching her favorite movie "Frozen", or playing with her dog Benny.



Katlyn leaves behind her loving parents: Rachael and Brandon Lorenzen; Her Grandparents, Nana Bonnie, "Boo" Roland, Papa James, and "Gamma" Barbara.



She is also survived by Aunts and Uncles: Auntie E (Erica), Auntie Kari and Uncle Tanner, Auntie Bridgit and Uncle Matt, Auntie Vanessa and Uncle Ryan, Auntie Heather and Uncle Jeremy; her cousins, Tanner, Cole, Madison and Brynlee; as well as many honorary Aunties and Uncles, and her Birth Mom.



Relatives and friends are invited to Katlyn's Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Waypoint Church, 6804 Farrington Rd. Chapel Hill, NC. The family will receive friends an hour prior at 12:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waypoint Church Fund, Memo Lorenzen. This will go towards Christian Adoption Services and Calvary Baptist Day Care. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary