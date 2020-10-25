1/1
Katrina F. Jones
1942 - 2020
Katrina Freeman Jones

October 24, 1942 - October 16, 2020

Raleigh

Katrina Freeman Jones, 77, of Raleigh, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 16, 2020. Trina was born and raised in Rockford, Illinois. There she attended West High School as well as Northwestern Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She went on to have a career as a Medical Technologist in Raleigh. In her spare time, Trina was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping and loved going to the beach.

Trina is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles C. Jones; daughters, Lara Wilson and Cheryl Bowman (Jay); son, Chuck Jones (Bennett); grandchildren, Emily and Conor Wilson, Ellie, Amelia and Blythe Bowman, and Sydney and Charlie Jones; brother, Cliff Freeman; and nephews Jeff and Brian Freeman. Trina was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Genevieve and Glen Mutimer; father, Gunnard Freeman; grandmother, Luella Langley; great aunt, Mildred Bryant; and dear friends, Joan White and Bill and Dana Disney.

Services for Trina were private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to White Memorial Presbyterian Church Weekday School, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27608 or to Transitions LifeCare Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
