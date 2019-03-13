|
|
Kay John Besanson
March 21, 1936 – March 7, 2019
Wilmington
Kay John Besanson, age 82, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Kay was born on March 21, 1936 in Delmont, South Dakota to Leah Besanson and Ward Besanson. He was preceded in death by: wife Patricia Besanson; brother Ward "Bud" Besanson; brother Don Eide; and brother Loyd Eide. Kay is survived by his wife, Barbara Lee Besanson; son Mark Besanson and his wife Cheryl Besanson; son Patrick Besanson and his wife Angela Besanson; sister Kathleen Kiepe; and brother Karis Besanson. A service and celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home, 3915 Oleander Drive Wilmington, NC 28403. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Kay's memory are welcome: V Foundation for cancer research – www.JimmyV.org or MDS foundation – www.mds-foundation.org. Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family at www.CobleWardSmithWilmington.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019