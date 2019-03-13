Home

Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Kay Besanson
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
1936 - 2019
Kay Besanson Obituary
Kay John Besanson

March 21, 1936 – March 7, 2019

Wilmington

Kay John Besanson, age 82, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Kay was born on March 21, 1936 in Delmont, South Dakota to Leah Besanson and Ward Besanson. He was preceded in death by: wife Patricia Besanson; brother Ward "Bud" Besanson; brother Don Eide; and brother Loyd Eide. Kay is survived by his wife, Barbara Lee Besanson; son Mark Besanson and his wife Cheryl Besanson; son Patrick Besanson and his wife Angela Besanson; sister Kathleen Kiepe; and brother Karis Besanson. A service and celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral Home, 3915 Oleander Drive Wilmington, NC 28403. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Kay's memory are welcome: V Foundation for cancer research – www.JimmyV.org or MDS foundation – www.mds-foundation.org. Memories and Condolences can be shared with the family at www.CobleWardSmithWilmington.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
