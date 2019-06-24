Home

Hudson Memorial Presbyterian
4921 Six Forks Rd
Raleigh, NC 27609
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church
4921 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC
Kay Byrd


Kay Byrd Obituary
Kay Clifton Byrd

September 05, 1936 - June 21, 2019

Raleigh

Kay Clifton Byrd died peacefully on June 21, 2019, at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Askew Byrd. She is survived by her daughter Sonja Byrd Puryear and her husband, Mitchell; grandchildren Amanda Michelle Puryear and her husband, Daniel Anderson; and Laura Frances Puryear.

Kay was born and raised in Johnston County, NC. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved her family and friends and extended her love, faith and grace to everyone. Kay always maintained a strong relationship with her church family and a positive outlook for the future, even during her illness.

A memorial service will be held at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4921 Six Forks Road, Raleigh NC on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm.

The family wishes to thank her many cherished friends and her wonderful caregivers at Duke Raleigh Hospital and Hillcrest Rehab for the loving care and attention provided during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church Foundation, or a .
Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019
