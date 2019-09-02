|
|
Kay Eddins Rich
May 4, 1941 - August 31, 2019
Garner
Harolyn Kay Eddins Rich 78, of Garner, a retired employee of Wake Co. Public Schools, died Saturday with her loving family by her side. A native of Wake Co., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Lib Wood Eddins of Zebulon.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Highland Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.
Surviving: children, Lesa Denning (Scott) of Benson, T.G. Rich (Kristie) of Garner and Beth Setzer (Mike) of Garner, grandchildren, Ashley Denning Dunn (Wayne), Connor Denning and Ryan Denning, all of Benson, Bennett Rich, Rylie Setzer and Colby Setzer all of Garner; great-grandchildren Waylon and Mayley Dunn; brothers, Kenneth Eddins (Martha Jane) of Gastonia and Jimmy Eddins and special friend, Laverne Cramer of Garner, .
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thomas G. "Tommy" Rich, Jr. on March 29, 2019.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 pm Tuesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner and at other times at 1005 Edgewater Dr., Garner.
Memorial contributions may be made to the c/o Amran Shriners, 11101 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, NC 27614
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 2, 2019