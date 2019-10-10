Home

SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE
1300 Wayne Memorial Drive
Goldsboro, NC 27534-2233
(919) 734-1761
Kay W. Cubala


1956 - 2019
Kay W. Cubala Obituary
Kay Walters Cubala

August 17, 1956 - October 6, 2019

Pikeville

Kay Walters Cubala, 63, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home with her husband and children at her side. Born in Bedford, VA, she was the daughter of Jean Bailey Wheeler of Bedford, VA and the late John Vincent Wheeler.

Kay retired from Belk Department Store as a retail manager following years of faithful service. She will be remembered by her family as an excellent cook, for her love of dancing, and as the most amazing mother and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, Kay is survived by her husband, Rich Cubala of Pikeville; daughter, Rebecca Powers and husband, Tim of Pikeville; son, Howard M. Walters, IV of Garner; grandchildren, Ada Powers and Vincent Powers; and siblings, Connie Kelton and husband, Bill of Danville, VA and John Wheeler and wife, Terri of Bedford, VA.

At Kay's request no service will be held. If you wish to do something in her honor the family asks that memorials be sent to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.

Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 10, 2019
